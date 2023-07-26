CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Too much heat is even riskier if you are older or have health problems.

Intense heat and humidity like we are experiencing Wednesday can be dangerous. People who are the most at risk from suffering from heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, include people with underlying health conditions and the elderly.

According to the CDC people aged 65 or older are more prone to heat-related health concerns.

Older adults can’t adjust to sudden temperature changes as fast as younger people. This may happen because of certain medicines they take or chronic illnesses that affect their ability to regulate body temperature.

When not treated properly, heat-related illnesses can lead to death. But you can take steps to stay cool during hot weather.

22News spoke to seniors at the Raymond A Jordan Senior Center about how they stay cool during this heat.

“Drink plenty of fluids, and stay where it’s cool because too much heat you know it’s not good for you. No matter what age especially if you’re a senior citizen. It’s just good to come to places that are comfortable like that,” Caroline Rolle.

On hot days it’s important to drink water regularly and maintain the AC in your home so it stays cool throughout the day. If you don’t have air conditioning, consider staying with a friend or family member or head to a local senior center, mall, or library to stay cool.

Health experts want to remind you to stay indoors as much as possible during this heat wave.