SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The heat is sticking around in western Massachusetts with more high temperatures expected this weekend.

If you’re in Springfield and looking for ways to stay cool, the city has announced that cooling centers will remain open on Saturday and Sunday. All of them will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend. The city reminds residents there is a mask advisory in place for these cooling centers.

Cooling Center Sites:

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 1476 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Kenefick Park 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Mason Square Library Community Room 765 State Street, Springfield, MA 01109 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Hungry Hill Senior Center 773 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Myrtle Street Park 111 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

South End Community Center 99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105 10:00 am – 6:00 pm



A Heat Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 11 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday. The heat index will make it feel like it’s around 100 degrees.

Mayor Sarno states, “Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to remind residents to be mindful and take the necessary steps to seek relief during these excessive hot days of summer. Stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these hot summer days.”