Cooling centers in Springfield open through Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory is in effect for central/eastern parts of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 12 p.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The combination of temperatures in the low 90s and high humidity will make it feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s.

The City of Springfield will have six cooling centers open Monday, August 10 through Wednesday, August 12 for community members to stay out of the extreme heat and avoid heat related illnesses.

List of open cooling centers:

Mason Square Library, Community Room 765 State St, Spfld, MA 01109 Monday, August 10, 12noon-6pmTuesday, August 11, 12noon-6pmWednesday, August 12, 12noon-6pm Kenefick Park (Fitness Center, 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107 Monday, August 10, 12noon-6pmTuesday, August 11, 12noon-6pmWednesday, August 12, 12noon-6pm Forest Park Conference Room (next to administration building) * (please tell attendant you are going to cooling center) Monday, August 10, 12noon-6pmTuesday, August 11, 12noon-6pmWednesday, August 12, 12noon-6pm Indian Orchard Citizens Council (Myrtle Park) 117 Main St., Indian Orchard 01151 Monday, August 10, 12noon-6pmTuesday, August 11, 12noon-6pmWednesday, August 12, 12noon-6pm Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St., Spfld, MA 01129 Monday, August 10, 12noon-6pmTuesday, August 11, 12noon-6pmWednesday, August 12, 12noon-6pm South End Community Center 99 Marble St., Spfld, MA 01105 Monday, August 10, 12noon-6pmTuesday, August 11, 12noon-6pmWednesday, August 12, 12noon-6pm

Due to Governor Baker’s COVID-19 guidance, each center will only take up to 25 people to make it possible for residents to maintain a social distance of six feet. The cooling centers will be open Monday and Tuesday as a way for people in Springfield to beat the heat.

Staff at the centers will be asking for contact information in case a participant needs to be contacted. Because of the pandemic, cooling center locations and the amount of them in the city have changed. Many of the normal ones are being used as feeding sites for Springfield Public Schools.