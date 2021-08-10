Cooling centers in Springfield to open Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will have five cooling centers open Wednesday through Friday for community members to stay out of the hot weather and avoid heat related illnesses.

Cooling Center Sites:

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 1476 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109 10:00 am – 6:00 pm



Kenefick Park 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107 10:00 am – 6:00 pm



Mason Square Library Community Room 765 State Street, Springfield, MA 01109 10:00 am – 6:00 pm



Hungry Hill Senior Center 773 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104 10:00 am – 6:00 pm



Myrtle Street Park 111 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151 10:00 am – 6:00 pm



Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129 10:00 am – 6:00 pm



South End Community Center 99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105 10:00 am – 6:00 pm



Mayor Sarno states, “I want to remind residents to stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these hot summer days.”

A heat advisory for western Massachusetts will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, This heat advisory has been issued because the heat indices will be between 95 to 99 degrees.

Hotter and more humid weather is expected on Thursday, which an excessive heat watch for eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties has been issued. This will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The difference between this and the heat advisory is how high the heat index will get. The heat index will be upwards of 105 degrees, meaning that Thursday will be dangerously hot outside.

The splash pads are scheduled to remain open until August 28.