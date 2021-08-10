Cooling centers in Springfield to open Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will have five cooling centers open Wednesday through Friday for community members to stay out of the hot weather and avoid heat related illnesses.
Cooling Center Sites:
- Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center
- 1476 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109
- 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Kenefick Park
- 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107
- 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Mason Square Library Community Room
- 765 State Street, Springfield, MA 01109
- 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Hungry Hill Senior Center
- 773 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104
- 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Myrtle Street Park
- 111 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151
- 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center
- 1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129
- 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- South End Community Center
- 99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105
- 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Mayor Sarno states, “I want to remind residents to stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these hot summer days.”
A heat advisory for western Massachusetts will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, This heat advisory has been issued because the heat indices will be between 95 to 99 degrees.
Hotter and more humid weather is expected on Thursday, which an excessive heat watch for eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties has been issued. This will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The difference between this and the heat advisory is how high the heat index will get. The heat index will be upwards of 105 degrees, meaning that Thursday will be dangerously hot outside.
The splash pads are scheduled to remain open until August 28.