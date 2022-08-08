SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has announced that cooling centers will remain open on Tuesday, August 9th due to the heat advisory.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and southern Berkshire Counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The heat index will make it feel like it’s around 100 degrees again Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

For those who wish to enter one of the following cooling centers, a mask advisory is in place.

Cooling Center in Springfield:

Site Address Day and Hours Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 1476 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109 Tuesday, August 9

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Senior Center in the North End 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107 Tuesday, August 9

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Hungry Hill Senior Center 773 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104 Tuesday, August 9

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Mason Square Library Community Room 765 State Street, Springfield, MA 01109 Tuesday, August 9

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Myrtle Street Park 117 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151 Tuesday, August 9

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129 Tuesday, August 9

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. South End Community Center 99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105 Tuesday, August 9

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Mayor Sarno states, “Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to remind residents to be mindful and take the necessary steps to seek relief during these excessive hot days of summer. Stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these hot summer days.”

Besides the cooling centers, residents can also visit neighborhood libraries, senior centers, and malls to escape the heat.

What you should do if the weather is extremely hot:

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.

Consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other community facilities. Circulating air can cool the body by increasing the perspiration rate of evaporation.

Eat well-balanced, light, and regular meals. Avoid using salt tables unless directed to do so by a physician.

Drink plenty of water. Persons who have epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease; are on fluid-restricted diets; or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.

Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much as possible.

Protect face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.

Keep your four legged friends safely and comfortably at home during the extreme heat.