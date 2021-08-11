Cooling centers open throughout Pioneer Valley

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooling centers have opened across the Pioneer Valley to help keep residents safe.
Well not everyone has access to AC or a cool place to go during these high heat events. After all, this is New England and for the majority of the year, temperatures are not this hot.
90 degree days and high humidity levels have made the weather for the end of this week dangerous for people across the region. Cooling centers have opened up across the region to help keep residents cool. These places allow residents to come in and enjoy a nice, air conditioned place to beat the heat.
Nancy Laferriere said, “Be a great place to sit and cool down!”
Spending time at a cooling center can dramatically reduce your risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially if you don’t have AC at home.
Cooling Centers
- Bangs Community Center
- 70 Boltwood Walk
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Library
- 449 Front Street
- 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Senior Center
- 5 W. Main Street
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Senior Center
- 19 Union Street
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fire Department
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Northampton Senior Center
- 67 Conz Street
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center
- 1476 Roosevelt Ave
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Kenefick Park
- 310 Plainfield St.
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Mason Square Library Community Room
- 765 State Street
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Hungry Hill Senior Center
- 773 Liberty Street
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Myrtle Street Park
- 111 Main St
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center
- 1187 ½ Parker St.
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- South End Community Center
- 99 Marble St.
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Memorial Pool
- 51 Smyrna Street
- 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Alice Corson Pool
- 373 Main Street
- 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- Library
- 200 Park Street
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Senior Center
- 128 Park Street
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Senior Center
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Library
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Police Station
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday
- 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday