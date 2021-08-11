Cooling centers open throughout Pioneer Valley

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooling centers have opened across the Pioneer Valley to help keep residents safe.

Well not everyone has access to AC or a cool place to go during these high heat events. After all, this is New England and for the majority of the year, temperatures are not this hot.

90 degree days and high humidity levels have made the weather for the end of this week dangerous for people across the region. Cooling centers have opened up across the region to help keep residents cool. These places allow residents to come in and enjoy a nice, air conditioned place to beat the heat.

Nancy Laferriere said, “Be a great place to sit and cool down!”

Spending time at a cooling center can dramatically reduce your risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially if you don’t have AC at home.

Cooling Centers

Amherst:

Bangs Community Center 70 Boltwood Walk 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Chicopee:

Library 449 Front Street 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Senior Center 5 W. Main Street 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Easthampton:

Senior Center 19 Union Street 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Hatfield:

Fire Department 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Northampton:

Northampton Senior Center 67 Conz Street 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Springfield:

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 1476 Roosevelt Ave 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kenefick Park 310 Plainfield St. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mason Square Library Community Room 765 State Street 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hungry Hill Senior Center 773 Liberty Street 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Myrtle Street Park 111 Main St 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

South End Community Center 99 Marble St. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



West Springfield:

Memorial Pool 51 Smyrna Street 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alice Corson Pool 373 Main Street 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Library 200 Park Street 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior Center 128 Park Street 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Wilbraham: