Cooling centers open up as heat wave continues

(WWLP) – If you’re hoping to beat the heat, Springfield has opened its cooling centers to the public.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all week. For Hampshire County, the Northampton Senior Center on Conz Street will also serve as a cooling center this week. Tuesday and Wednesday that center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitors there will need to wear a mask and sign a COVID-19 health screening form. Amherst will be opening up a temporary cooling center at the Bangs Community Center for just two days, Tuesday and Wednesday.

That center will run from 11 am to 5 pm with social distancing encouraged. But if you can’t get to a cooling center, and don’t have any air conditioning where you live, there are still some ways to keep yourself cool.

Using box fans and keeping your windows open can help, but on especially brutal days, you can use damp cloths on your neck and wrists to lower your body temperature. If you can, take cold showers or a cold bath.

Also, try and close curtains or blinds to keep rooms dark, to lessen direct sunlight and heat.