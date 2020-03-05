Countdown to spring: 2 weeks away

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are two weeks away from the start of spring. However, it has already begun to feel like spring all week.

Most days this month are going to be warmer than average, which is why the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting March to finish off with above-normal temperatures, with near-average precipitation.

However, we aren’t completely free from snow chances. The 22News Storm Team is tracking a few light rain/snow shower chances for Friday night.

