Countdown to spring: 50 days away

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are 50 days away from the beginning of spring.
The closer we get to spring, the later the sun sets! Wednesday will be the first sunset at 5:00 p.m. this year. By February 21st, the sun will be setting at 5:30 p.m. and on March 18th the sun will set at 7:00 p.m.
If you take a photo of the sunset, you can send your photos to Reportit!
Spring begins on March 19th at 11:51 p.m.
