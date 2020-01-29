Countdown to spring: 50 days away

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are 50 days away from the beginning of spring.

The closer we get to spring, the later the sun sets! Wednesday will be the first sunset at 5:00 p.m. this year. By February 21st, the sun will be setting at 5:30 p.m. and on March 18th the sun will set at 7:00 p.m.

If you take a photo of the sunset, you can send your photos to Reportit!

Spring begins on March 19th at 11:51 p.m.

7 Day Forecast

Weather Info On the Go: Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App

Latest Weather News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets