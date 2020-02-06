Breaking News
Mass Pike westbound closed in Wilbraham due to truck rollover, wood spill
1  of  2
Watch Live
22News I-Team 6PM: Do you know how your property tax is assessed? 12PM: President Trump on impeachment acquittal
1  of  26
Closings and Delays
All About Learning Amherst Senior Center BakuCare Belchertown Council on Aging Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Brimfield Council on Aging Children First Community Options, Inc. Easthampton Senior Center Giggle Gardens Learning Center Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Hadley Senior Community Center Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns LifePath Little Tot Day Care MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center Montague Public Libraries NELCWIT Pioneer Training Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Sunshine Village VOC Transportation West Springfield Council on Aging

Countdown to spring: 6 weeks away

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It might not feel close due to Thursday’s wintry mix, but spring is only six weeks away.

Sunday was Groundhogs Day and Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow, meaning his forecast is for an early spring this year.

“For there is no shadow of me, spring, it will be early! It’s a certainty”

A.J. Dereume, one of Phil’s handlers

Western Massachusetts has already been experiencing warmer-than-normal weather for weeks now, along with a major lack of snow.

Spring officially begins on Thursday, March 19th at 11:51 p.m.

Latest Weather News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets