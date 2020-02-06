Countdown to spring: 6 weeks away

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It might not feel close due to Thursday’s wintry mix, but spring is only six weeks away.

Sunday was Groundhogs Day and Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow, meaning his forecast is for an early spring this year.

“For there is no shadow of me, spring, it will be early! It’s a certainty” A.J. Dereume, one of Phil’s handlers

Western Massachusetts has already been experiencing warmer-than-normal weather for weeks now, along with a major lack of snow.

Spring officially begins on Thursday, March 19th at 11:51 p.m.

I'm no groundhog, but the math says 6 more weeks of astronomical winter! pic.twitter.com/96SqAMa7a7 — Nick Bannin (@nickbannin) February 6, 2020

