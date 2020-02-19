Countdown to spring: One month away

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are officially one month away from spring!

Spring officially begins on Thursday, March 19th at 11:51 p.m.

What are we expecting for the last month of winter?

March is expected to start off with cooler-than-normal temperatures, that’s according to multiple long-term forecast models. That should last for the first week or week and a half.

But after that, we’ll see a warm-up, with many days in the 40s and 50s. That’s a little different than an average March. Historically speaking, March average high temperatures start in the upper 30 and near 40 degrees, but by the end of the month, they’re closer to the low 50s.

When looking at the seasonal weather through April, we have more chances of above-normal temperatures. So if you’re liking the lack of cold, more is ahead.

