COUNTDOWN: Winter begins in two weeks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday marks two weeks until the beginning of winter on December 21 at 5:04 a.m.

December 21 is the shortest day of the year with the fewest hours of sunlight the whole year. After December 21, the days slowly start to get longer again, until the first day of summer.

During the upcoming winter solstice, Jupiter and Saturn will line up to create what is known as the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem.”

Monday will start with sunshine and temperatures in the 20s. Clouds gradually increase through the day with high temperatures pushing into the mid to upper 30s, just a few degrees cooler than average.

We’ll be in for a mostly cloudy night with lows near 20.

Clouds gradually give way to sunshine tomorrow as temperatures head for the mid to upper 30s again.

Most of the week is quiet with a warming trend, but we’re watching another storm for the weekend. Stay with the 22News Storm Team for the latest updates.