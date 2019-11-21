Countdown: Winter is 1 month away

(WWLP) – Winter is one month away from today. December 21st at 11:19 p.m. is the official start to the winter season.

The winter solstice begins Saturday, December 21, 2019. The winter solstice means the sun’s rays are directly over the tropic of Capricorn in the southern hemisphere.

The southern hemisphere will be pointed as much toward the sun as it ever does and the northern hemisphere will point as much away from the sun as it ever is. It makes the shortest day of the year for us and the longest night.

It also means that AFTER the first day of winter our days will start to get longer again and our nights will start getting shorter. This will happen very slowly at first, but the increasing daylight will speed up by mid-late winter.

While the beginning of winter may mark the shortest day of the year, the latest sunrise of Standard Time actually happens in the first week of January at 7:19 a.m. The latest sunrise of the whole year happens at 7:24 a.m. on November 2nd, the final day of Daylight Saving Time. The earliest sunset of the year happens around the second week of December when the sun sets at 4:18 p.m.

There is a potential for some wintry weather this weekend, view the 22News Storm Team Forecast >

7 Day Forecast

Latest News: