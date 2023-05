It’s almost summer, and the weather is starting to heat up.

With this in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the warmest summers in Massachusetts using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Data represents the average temperatures from June to August 2022; the historic average is the average for these months from 1901 to 2000.

#14. Berkshire County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 68 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 65 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.0 degrees

#13. Nantucket

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 65 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.9 degrees

#12. Franklin County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 70 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.1 degrees

#11. Hampshire County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 70 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.9 degrees

#10. Worcester County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 70 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.6 degrees

#9. Hampden County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 71 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 68 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.1 degrees

#8. Barnstable County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 71 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.0 degrees

#7. Dukes County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 71 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.8 degrees

#6. Essex County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 71 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 68 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.5 degrees

#5. Middlesex County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 72 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 68 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.1 degrees

#4. Bristol County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 68 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.2 degrees

#3. Norfolk County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 68 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.5 degrees

#2. Plymouth County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 68 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.6 degrees

#1. Suffolk County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 69 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 4.8 degrees