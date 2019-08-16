Counting the 90s: 2019 compared to 2018

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a bit of a break, summer heat, and humidity are about to make a return to western Massachusetts.

It really took a while to get our first 90s of the year. We had to wait until June 28th of this year to get into the 90s and that was the only time we hit the 90s in June.

It really got hot in July.

13 days in July got to 90 degrees or higher, but then the excessive heat switched off.

We haven’t had any 90s yet this August.

Adding up the 90s we have had in June and July brings us 14 days in the 90s so far this year.

We had 26 days in the 90s last year and by this time last year, we already had 20 days in the 90s.

So we are running behind last year’s 90 degree days, but there’s certainly the potential to catch up.

