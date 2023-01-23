WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – So the worst of this snow is wrapping up right now and will begin to taper off in the next couple of hours.

But that doesn’t mean it’s great out right now, for instance, West Springfield’s current conditions are looking slippery. Not much snow appeared to be in West Springfield. The snow clumped together nicely. While there isn’t much, it is still pretty wet and dense.

Roads are fairly wet right now, so even if you’re going into the areas where there isn’t a lot of snow, it can still be very tricky on those roads. Make sure to go slow and not take any corners too tightly. Also, be mindful of wet areas, because you don’t know how deep the waters are.