SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow plows went to work early Sunday morning and got the roads ready for the morning commute.

The roads are a lot clearer than you might think after the overnight snow accumulation. The plows did a great job, especially on the highways.

I know that some roads out there, I-91 north near Holyoke have lots of road clearance. We see the snow banks on the sides. They are accumulating with snow and we are in the lull thankfully now, so giving the plows some time to get rid of that snow on those side roads.

We are expecting a little bit more snow going into the late morning and early afternoon on Sunday, but there are still some hazardous road conditions.

So if you are on the roads on Sunday, pack some extra food, a flashlight, and even some cat litter in case your vehicle gets stuck.

Side roads currently are not the smoothest but they are much more clear than they were a few hours ago. These plows are doing their job even though they have not gotten everywhere yet this Sunday morning.

The snow continues to come down but again the roads are in much better shape than they were overnight.