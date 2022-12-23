CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.

Northampton

  • Hatfield St between North King St and Cook Ave
  • Fair St between Cross Path and Bridge St
  • Park Hill Road between Greenleaf Dr and Whittier St

Ludlow

  • Ventura St. between East and Poole St.
  • Prospect Gardens: Residents are unable to access the street.

West Springfield

  • Riverdale St northbound lane closed near Wayside Ave. for a leaning utility pole.

Springfield

Longmeadow

  • Merriweather Dr. closed between Caravelle Dr. and Captain Rd. due to power lines on the road

Bernardston

  •  Martindale Rd is currently closed at address 71 due to a large tree down

Holland

  • Vinton Road near Sturbridge town line closed for fallen tree in power lines