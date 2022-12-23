CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
Northampton
- Hatfield St between North King St and Cook Ave
- Fair St between Cross Path and Bridge St
- Park Hill Road between Greenleaf Dr and Whittier St
Ludlow
- Ventura St. between East and Poole St.
- Prospect Gardens: Residents are unable to access the street.
West Springfield
- Riverdale St northbound lane closed near Wayside Ave. for a leaning utility pole.
Springfield
Longmeadow
- Merriweather Dr. closed between Caravelle Dr. and Captain Rd. due to power lines on the road
Bernardston
- Martindale Rd is currently closed at address 71 due to a large tree down
Holland
- Vinton Road near Sturbridge town line closed for fallen tree in power lines