DAMAGE REPORTS: Trees and wires down across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – There are multiple reports of storm damage across western Massachusetts during the high wind warning Monday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties until 4 p.m. Winds could gust up to 60 mph which will likely lead to downed trees and power lines so power outages are possible.

Hampshire County:

Belchertown: Tree down on wires, blown transformer on Allen Road

Huntington: Tree fell through windshield of moving car on Bromley Road

Worthington: Tree down on powerlines on Indian Oven Road

Hampden County:

Chester: Tree down across Abbott Hill Road at Skyline Drive

Franklin County:

Shelburne: Tree down across Route 2

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong and potentially damaging winds which will gust up to 50-60 mph at times today.

The wind will be blowing, so be careful driving high profile vehicles. Secure any outdoor objects and watch out for debris on the roads.

The wind subsides late this evening. Overnight will be calm and clear with lows into the 20s.

The wind returns tomorrow, but it won’t be nearly as windy as today — just a bit breezy. Otherwise, it’ll be a bright, sunny day with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s with afternoon highs back into the upper 50s and low 60s.