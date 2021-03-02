Damaging winds causing power lines, trees to come down in western Massachusetts

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Damaging winds continue to whip across western Massachusetts Tuesday morning causing power lines to come down.

High winds whipped through the state overnight and wind gusts reached as high as 50 miles per hour causing damage to trees, powerlines, and homes across the state.

Damage was reported all over the region with trees and wires also coming down in Westhampton, Southwick, and Monson.

Southampton was hit hard by the damaging winds and at one point more than 75 percent of the town was without power overnight. That number is now down to less than 150 customers.

According to the Southampton Police Department, there are several trees down that involve powerlines in the areas of Rattle Hill Road, Pleasant Street, Cook Road, Russellville Road (near Westfield line), Fomer Rd, Valley @ Middle Rd. Eversource has been called and is working to restore power.

A car was crushed by a large tree limb in Springfield blocking Rimmon Road for hours overnight. A 22News crews in the area witnessed removal efforts for the large tree. No one was injured but the car hidden beneath the branches was crushed.

When you head out this morning, be aware of any downed power lines and move away from them and anything touching them. The ground around power lines up to 35 feet away could be energized.