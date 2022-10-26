CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was another wet day but it was also another pretty warm and muggy day.

The average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee for this time of year is 59 degrees and the average low temperature is 38 degrees and its been well above average over the average the last several days.

The mild weather is going to continue, according to the jet stream just off to the west is keeping the cool air up in Canada and that’s going to continue to be the case as we head into the weekend.

With the humidity, dew points have been up into the 60s but after today those dew points really dropdown. Sunshine returns Thursday and drier conditions right into the weekend.