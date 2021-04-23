DANGER: High brush fire risk Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is an increased risk of brush fires for Friday due to dry weather, low humidity and gusty winds across Massachusetts.

Fire weather, as meteorologists call it, is when the weather has been dry for a long time, which means there is a lot of dry vegetation to act as fuel to fires. Also when the humidity is very low, like it has been, and winds are breezy, brush fires can ignite and spread much faster. That fast-spreading makes the fire much harder to contain. Be careful of how you dispose of smoking materials.

An elevated fire weather alert is in effect until late afternoon due to the combination of warm afternoon temperatures, relative humidity of 20 to 35 percent, and westerly winds gusting as high as 35MPH.

Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs up around 60 degrees. It will continue to be on the windy side so it will feel a bit cooler.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid-30s.



We’re looking at a 50/50 weekend. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with sunshine and increasing afternoon clouds. It will be on the warm side with highs up around 70 degrees.



Rain arrives Sunday and it will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s.