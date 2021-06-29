Dangers of leaving kids, items in hot cars

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When temperatures are in the upper 90s, in just one hour, the inside of your car can reach 140 degrees which could damage many of your belongings if left inside.

Things like food and drink, sunscreen, and medicine should always be brought in. The heat could spoil them or make sunscreen and medicine less effective. Also, BPA in plastic water bottles increases in hot temperatures and can be harmful. Always bring electronics inside with you, the batteries inside them could overheat and burst.

Any plastic can melt off.

Aerosol cans, lighters, beer cans, and wine bottles all have the potential to explode in extreme heat as well, so be sure to take those out of the car. Of course, never leave children or animals alone in your car, even if it’s just for a few minutes.