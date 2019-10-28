CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Daylight saving time ends Sunday, which means it’s time to set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning at 2:00 a.m.

Residents across western Massachusetts and in 48 other states across the country will be setting their clocks back an hour before they go to bed.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only states who don’t observe daylight saving time.

This time of year also signals that the days will be getting shorter and for sure colder. However, most western Massachusetts residents don’t have a problem with it.

Daylight saving time was first put into effect during World War II. The starting and ending days have changed over the years but The Energy Policy Act of 2005 made the start of it on the second Sunday in March and the end of it on the 1st Sunday in November.

In addition to setting your clock back 1 hour, it’s also a good idea to change the battery in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Daylight saving time officially ends Sunday at 2 a.m. and the sun will set Sunday at 4:42 p.m.

