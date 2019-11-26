Watch Live
WEATHER SPECIAL WEDNESDAY 1:30PM: 22News Storm Team preparing you for winter

December is expected to be warmer than normal

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – November has been very cold, but we’ve hit the 50s in the past few days. And this warmer-than-normal trend is expected to last into next month.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, western Massachusetts has a 33-40 percent chance of an above-average temperature month overall, the highest probability out of the three categories of above, below, or near normal.

The average high temperature in December in Chicopee is 40 degrees, while the average low is 25. And some locals say that the forecast is right in line with what they’re hoping for.

“I’ve been praying to God that we have a mild winter,” Randy Hannum told 22News. “Mainly since all I have is my bike and I walk. And it can get pretty bad out on some winter days, you know.”

Snowfall isn’t going to be abnormally high or low, either. The current forecast shows the monthly total to finish close to normal, which is 10.2 inches in Chicopee.

