Defining hurricane categories

(WWLP) – Dorian hit Category 5 status over the weekend, making it the strongest category of hurricanes.

Some hurricanes are more damaging than others, which is why they are organized into five different categories based on wind speed.

Category 1 storms are the weakest type with winds of at least 74 miles per hour. The winds can still be dangerous, but overall damage is minimal.

Category 2’s have winds from 96 to 110 miles per hour, which can uproot trees, wipe out the power, and damage roofs and siding.

A hurricane is considered major once it reaches Category 3 status with winds from 111 to 129 miles per hour, which can rip off roofs, lead to significant power outages, and cause widespread debris.

Once winds reach 130 miles per hour, the hurricane is a Category 4 which are catastrophic with most trees and power lines demolished, leaving some buildings completely destroyed, and leading to uninhabitable conditions.

Category 5’s are the most destructive, completely destroying even new, well-built homes; It can take weeks to months to fully recover from these storms.

The most hurricane deaths come from water, not wind, which is why it is so important to take more than the category into account when preparing for an incoming tropical cyclone.