Defining severe weather storms

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – We saw severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. So, now is a good time to brush up on your severe weather terms.

A severe thunderstorm with gusty winds and hail swept across western Massachusetts. When that happened, a warning was issued meaning the storm was currently ongoing.

A watch means the ingredients are there to form severe weather, but it hasn’t happened yet. For some locals, it’s the difference between being prepared or not.

Barsha Ghimire of Longmeadow told 22News, “Watch — might happen might not happen. Whereas a warning it’s going to happen, they predict it will happen, so you have to take a precaution, you have to listen to the expert. You have to listen to the news and do what they say.”

It’s the same for a tornado watch and warning. A tornado watch was issued a few hours before the June 2011 Springfield tornado, and a warning once a tornado showed up on radar.