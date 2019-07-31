1  of  2
Breaking News
Power outages affecting more than 1,000 customers in western Massachusetts NFL Hall of Famer, Springfield native Nick Buoniconti has died
Watch Live
22News I-Team: Scratch lottery tickets still sold after big prizes claimed

Defining severe weather storms

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – We saw severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. So, now is a good time to brush up on your severe weather terms.

A severe thunderstorm with gusty winds and hail swept across western Massachusetts. When that happened, a warning was issued meaning the storm was currently ongoing.

A watch means the ingredients are there to form severe weather, but it hasn’t happened yet. For some locals, it’s the difference between being prepared or not.

Barsha Ghimire of Longmeadow told 22News, “Watch — might happen might not happen. Whereas a warning it’s going to happen, they predict it will happen, so you have to take a precaution, you have to listen to the expert. You have to listen to the news and do what they say.”

It’s the same for a tornado watch and warning. A tornado watch was issued a few hours before the June 2011 Springfield tornado, and a warning once a tornado showed up on radar.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets