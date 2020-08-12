Demand for air conditioning has increased in Springfield over last few decades

Springfield has seen an increase in cooling degree days since 1970. (Climate Central)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Climate change isn’t just rising temperatures, it’s rising monthly bills.

According to Climate Central research, the warmer Springfield gets, the more people are spending time inside, running their air conditioners, and increasing their month-to-month bills. And climate change has already had a noticeable increase on the cooling demand in Springfield.

Cooling degree days are a measure of how much cooling is needed to keep the inside of your home or business at a comfortable level, compared to a standard of 65 degrees. Of the 242 United States cities studied by Climate Central, 96 percent saw an increased number of cooling degree days since 1970.

In Springfield, we’ve also seen that noticeable increase. So if you’ve been living in the area for a long time, you are right if you’ve noticed how much more you’re running your air conditioner now compared to decades ago.

This summer has shown just how important air conditioners can be, with multiple 90-degree days increasing the risk for heat-related illness. Air conditioners provide the relief our bodies need in the summer.

More air conditioning use puts more strain on the power grid, and stresses the importance of energy efficiency.