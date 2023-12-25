CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 9 AM Christmas morning.

Merry Christmas! I’m 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis. Monday is looking mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower but most will stay dry. It will be a mild day with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday is looking like another mostly cloudy and mild day with highs up around 50 degrees.

We’re tracking the return of more widespread rain for the middle of the week.

