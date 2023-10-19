NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Many across western Massachusetts had to deal with dense fog Thursday morning which can make for a tough morning commute.

It is that time of the year when there are cool nights and warm days, and this can lead to a lot of fog when it comes to the early morning commute. Fog is water vapor, so the first ingredient to fog is moist air. The next ingredients to fog are cool temperatures with a calm or light wind.

When you put all of this together, it forms a cloud close to the ground which we all know as fog.

Driving in fog can be very dangerous as visibility can be reduced to almost zero at times. Some tips when driving in fog are, to drive slowly, do not use your high beams, and use your low beams and fog lights.