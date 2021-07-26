Dense fog reduces visibility Monday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts had some very dense fog Monday morning during the morning commute.

One of the ingredients we had was clear skies. It was only for a few hours but that’s all it takes for temperatures to cool down. As the air cools to its dew point, that makes the air saturated, forming condensation and that’s the fog.

We’ve also had a lot of rain lately, right? That means the ground is still saturated with plenty of moisture, which is something that aids in fog formation. We also had very light winds, which is another important ingredient in fog formation. That’s because stronger winds cause the air to mix, which mixes warmer air in with the cooler air at the surface, suppressing fog development.

When driving in fog, slow down, increase your following distance, and use your low beams not your high beams, as high beams can reduce visibility for you even more.