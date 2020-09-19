Despite cool temperatures, allergy season isn’t over

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just because temperatures are cooling down, doesn’t mean the allergy season is finished for everyone.



Even though we are still days away from the official start to fall, it already felt like it this weekend in western Massachusetts. Temperatures cooled down significantly to the 60s, and skies were bright and sunny.

However, even with the temperature drop, that doesn’t mean the allergy season is completely done.

If you’re allergic to tree pollen you’ve likely already noticed relief, and if you’re allergic to grass pollen you’ll notice some relief in the coming weeks.

In the fall, ragweed, mold, and dust are the bigger issues. They can still cause you to sniffle and sneeze if you’re allergic.

Mold can grow on leaves that drop to the ground, especially after it rains. You could still have the typical itchy, watery eyes and a runny nose.

To treat your allergy symptoms, even in the fall, a regular over-the-counter antihistamine will help. Just remember to consult your doctor before starting any new medication.