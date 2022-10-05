Caption: A low streamflow was measured at the USGS Ipswich River streamgage near Ipswich, Massachusetts, on August 24, 2022. Credit: USGS

RESTON, Virginia (WWLP)– Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) are continuing to monitor the drought situation in New England which is expected to continue through autumn.

The USGS has been working with water managers in communities across the region to keep tabs on water levels, temperatures and precipitation, which are factors that determine drought levels. They also provide response strategies such as addressing crop loss and changes to water availability and quality.

Much of the information gathered by the USGS comes from streamgages and wells in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. USGS shares this data with the U.S. Drought Monitor as well as the Drought Outlook led by NOAA’s National Weather Service.

Provisional streamgage data are available through USGS WaterWatch. To search, select “01 New England” for the “Water Res. Region” and then modify the dates based on interest. Provisional USGS groundwater data for New England is available at this link.

More information about this year’s and past droughts in the region can be found on the USGS website.