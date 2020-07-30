Despite recent storms, much of western Massachusetts remains dry

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the exception of some thunderstorms, western Massachusetts has been experiencing some pretty dry conditions this summer.

The sun was shining and people were out enjoying the very warm summer weather at Forest Park in Springfield. And while it has been a pretty dry summer, some areas have seen above-average rainfall this month.

At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, they’ve picked up 4.83 inches of rain and have a surplus of almost 0.75 inches of rain. Most of that has been from thunderstorms that not everybody has seen.

“I mean, our grass our gardens are looking a little dry but it would be nice if we could get some rain,” Jennifer Daponde told 22News.

It was a sentiment echoed by Longmeadow resident Alan Kulig. “We have a pretty good size garden and I’ve had to water it pretty much daily.”

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of eastern Hampden and central Hampshire Counties and now a good part of Franklin County are in the “Abnormally Dry” category while the rest of western Massachusetts remains in the “Moderate Drought” category.

Downpours have improved some areas but overall western Massachusetts is still dealing with fairly dry conditions.