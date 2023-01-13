Through the month of December 2022, the majority of the state experienced drought improvements, but 3 regions of the state are still in drought status.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Drought conditions continue to linger in Massachusetts despite recent rain and snow.

While most of the state has seen improvements, Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca Tepper said that the regions of the Northeast, Cape Cod and Islands still have elevated drought levels.

The Islands Region will remain at a Level 2-Significant Drought, the Northeast and Cape Cod Regions have been upgraded to a Level 1-Mild Drought, and the Connecticut River Valley Region will join the Western, Central, and Southeast Regions at Level 0-Normal Conditions.

According to the Drought Management Task Force, a longer period of sustained rains is needed to get the state fully out of drought.

“While it is great to see significant improvements throughout Massachusetts, it is critical that everyone practices indoor water conservation methods, particularly those residing and working within the Islands, Northeast, and Cape Cod Regions of the state,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Through our ongoing collective efforts, water systems will return to normal and fully rebound faster, ensuring essential needs, such as for drinking water, fire suppression, and supporting habitats, will continue to be met.”

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) water supply system is not experiencing drought conditions. Private wells, local streams, wetlands, vernal pools, and other water-dependent habitats located within MWRA-serviced areas may be impacted by drought conditions, while water quality in ponds can deteriorate due to lowering of levels and stagnation.

The Drought Management Task Force will meet again on Wednesday, February 8th.