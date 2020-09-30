Did Massachusetts receive enough rain to rid the drought?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has seen a lack of rainfall for months now, and those dry conditions over such a long period of time introduced an official drought to our area.

Still, the driest area is Hampden County, with severe drought conditions. Franklin, Hampshire and Berkshire counties have areas of moderate drought.

And finally, we got some relief Tuesday and Wednesday. Many areas like Chicopee, Westfield, Orange and Sunderland saw over an inch of rainfall. Worthington and Rowe had over 2 inches, and areas in Berkshire County, like North Adams and Pittsfield, received over 3 and 4 inches of rainfall.

Tuesday to Wednesday rainfall amounts:

Chicopee: 1.26″

Westfield: 1.44″

Orange: 1.21″

Sunderland: 1.41″

Rowe: 2.74″

Worthington: 2.08″

Pittsfield: 4.05″

North Adams: 3.03″

While that rain in Berkshire County will greatly improve the dry conditions there, the Hampden County area needs closer to 4 to 6 inches of rainfall to get out of this drought.

So while the little amount of rain the Hampden County area received will help, it’s likely not enough to completely rid us of the rain deficit. The next drought update will be released Thursday, Oct. 1.

There was also some scattered wind damage as winds gusted over 40 miles per hour. 22News received numerous reports of large trees and wires downed, leading to scattered power outages.