Difference between a Tropical Storm and a Nor’easter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All eyes are on Tropical Storm Fay which does somewhat look like a nor’easter. 

Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Fay will bring some heavy rain to western Massachusetts

We continue to track Tropical Storm Fay as it moves towards western Massachusetts. The tropical storm is taking a similar track to that of a nor’easter which typically brings us wintry weather.

Both kinds of storms can form in the Atlantic and move up the east coast. The difference is that a nor’easter intensifies as warm and cold air clash with each other and a tropical storm gets its energy from warm tropical air and the warm ocean water.

Both can bring us strong winds and heavy precipitation.

