Difference between allergy symptoms, coronavirus as spring season nears

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pollen season is kicking off in western Massachusetts, especially in the Pioneer Valley. Juniper, elm and maple are just a few of the allergens that could be making you sniffle and sneeze. But the start of allergy season is coinciding with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

How to tell the difference between Allergies and Coronavirus

Allergic reactions to pollen, grass and ragweed happen when your immune system overreacts. Symptoms may include:

Itchy eyes, nose, throat and ears

Sneezing, a runny nose

Congestion

Postnasal drip

Dry cough and rash are also possible

One of the biggest differences between coronavirus and allergies is spring allergy symptoms rarely extend beyond the head, and do not cause fever and significant shortness of breath.

Now, COVID-19. This is straight from the CDC — the three primary coronavirus symptoms are fever, significant shortness of breath, and a cough. These symptoms can appear anytime from 2 to 14 days after exposure, that’s the estimate from the CDC based on the MERS virus.

The CDC also has emergency warning signs for COVID-19, these symptoms mean you need medical attention immediately — difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in your chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face.

The World Health Organization also lists other, additional, yet less common symptoms of COVID-19: aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.

