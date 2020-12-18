Do you dread driving after a winter snow storm?

We’re starting to see temperatures drop, which means driving conditions could become icy as we head into winter. To help keep safe, your car needs to be just as prepared as you. (NEWS10)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers dreaded getting stuck in the snow during their stormy commute Thursday morning.

Some people may have forgotten how to best navigate through conditions we hadn’t encountered since last winter. 22News ran into one driver who considers himself a good samaritan when the weather turns ugly, especially a first of the season storm.

“I try to come out during a bad snowstorm, and just help whoever’s stuck from Home Depot,” said Mark Teft of Chicopee. “Just trying to give back, do the right thing I’ve got the day off, help whoever is in need of help.”

Now that the conditions caused by the season’s first storm have blown over, drivers are more confident in their skills to maneuver through the worst of winter.

