Do you miss Thanksgiving snowstorms?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We can get all kinds of weather in western Massachusetts on or around Thanksgiving.

In 2014, on the day before Thanksgiving, heavy wet snow fell across western Massachusetts causing very slow going and accidents on what is one of the busiest travel days of the year. But it’s not that unusual for us to have snow on or around Thanksgiving in western Massachusetts.

On Thanksgiving of 2005, we picked up just over four inches of snow. One of the biggest snowstorms occurred on Thanksgiving in 1989. In western Massachusetts we picked up around six inches of snow from that storm.

22News spoke with some local residents who had mixed feelings about having snow for Thanksgiving.

“I don’t like snow on Thanksgiving,” said Cathy Clements of Chicopee. “That was a long time ago, but that was a long time ago, we’ve done pretty good but a lot has changed in like the last four or five years.”

“I like snow on Thanksgiving and especially on Christmas,” Ann Ejsmont of Chicopee added.

On average we see our first inch of snowfall in the Springfield area around November 23. Our average high temperature for Thanksgiving is around 45 degrees.

Over the last five years, temperatures have pretty much been in the 40s on Thanksgiving but it was pretty mild on Thanksgiving Day in 2015 with temperatures up into the mid 50s. Thanksgiving of 2018 however was a cold one though with a high of only 20 degrees.