Do you think it’s cold now… wait until next week

(WWLP) – High temperatures today were closer to early December rather than early November.

It’s feeling like winter even though we are still in fall and you can blame the jet stream. The jet stream is an area of strong winds, high in the sky that helps to guide storm systems and separate cold air to the north from warm air to the south.

22News Forecast Discussion

The jet stream is positioned way up to the north in the western part of the country allowing for a warm western half of the country, but here in the east the jet stream has dipped allowing the cold air to drop in from Canada.

As we head into the weekend the cold retreats farther to the north by Sunday and Monday, but by the middle of next week it makes a rapid return. In fact, cold air spreads even farther south next Wednesday than where it is now, making it possibly even colder than today’s temperatures.

We will continue to track this as we head through the week and monitor any potential snows that come with this cold.

7 Day Forecast

Latest News: