Does cold weather cause the common cold?

Common cold cases increase in the fall and winter.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures cool down quickly in the month of October here in western Massachusetts. And as temperatures decrease, the number of flu and common colds increases.

However, according to Harvard University, it’s not just the temperature drop itself that gives you a cold. Rather, it can make it more likely to catch a cold from someone else.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in the 1970s debunked the myth that cold exposure directly causes the common cold. However, studies have found that cold air can reduce the blood flow to the lining of the nose, throat and lungs, which can negatively affect your immune system.

Lower temperatures and humidity can also make the cold and flu virus spread more easily. 

Cold weather also means spending more time inside, and being in closer proximity to others, increasing your exposure to germs.

