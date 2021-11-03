Does the weather change the tire pressure?

(WWLP) _ Temperatures in the morning have dipped into the 20s and low 30s recently, which means your tire pressure light may have gone on.

If you’ve noticed that your tire pressure light has gone one recently, you’re not alone. Tis is the time of year that many tire pressure lights go on. These cold morning temperatures mean temperatures go down, sometimes drastically. Your car may actually prompt you into putting more air into your tires.

“For every 10 degrees the temperature goes down, your tire pressure could drop by one or two degrees. So if it is 50 during the day and 30 at night, you could lose 3 to 4 pounds of air.” Daniel Greenburg, owner of City Tire

This means that the big drop in temperature from afternoon highs to overnight lows will likely cause your tires to reduce the amount of air they have. Making sure you are paying attention and filling your tires with the correct amount of air is important to do.