Don’t expect any snow on Christmas morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A white Christmas meteorologically speaking means there’s at least an inch of snow on the ground.

And this year, that’s not going to be the case for most of us in the valley. Snow melts anytime temperatures are above freezing, when the sun is shining, and in foggy or rainy conditions.

And the past few days in western Massachusetts temperatures have been extremely mild, leading to that significant snowmelt.

We are so mild because the jet stream is positioned in such a way that it’s dragging in warm air from the southwest, and an area of high pressure is drying out the sky, and allowing lots of warming from the sunshine.

Recently, white Christmases haven’t been all that common. This year, we will have less than an inch of snow on the ground, so it will not be a white Christmas.

Last year, there was only enough snow in the Berkshires to be considered a white Christmas. However, in 2017, many locals woke up to over 6 inches of snow.

We saw just a dusting in 2009 on Christmas, and before that, the most notorious storm was all the way back in 2002 when we saw more than 5 inches of snow on the ground.