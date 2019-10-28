Don’t fall! Clear leaves to prevent injuries

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is just three days away, and that means trick-or-treaters showing up at your door.

That’s right, it might seem a little random the connection between children showing up at your home, and the importance of cleaning up leaves, but if you don’t someone could get hurt.

We saw plenty of rain Sunday, and there could be more rain ahead this week, including on Halloween, and water on top of leaves creates a slippery surface. AFC Urgent Care Nurse Practitioner, Rina Patel, told 22News she’s seen injuries from wet leaves.

“Obviously it’s not as stable, if you have wet leaves on the floor it’s, there are less traction and friction to when you’re walking,” Patel said. “So, um, yeah.”

The risk is higher for people who are older or have a hard time balancing, but anyone could slip on leaves if they’re water-covered. So before you have dozens of trick-or-treaters show up at your door on Thursday, you may want to clear your yard and any walkways.

Even if you won’t be handing out candy for Halloween, leaves left out over the winter can cause damage to your lawn, so it helps to keep your yard clear simply for the health of your grass.