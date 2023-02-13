CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With 35 days left until spring, western Massachusetts continues its snow drought as much of the east coast deals with above-average temperatures.

It is now in the middle of February and there still hasn’t been measurable snowfall so far this month. While western Massachusetts is on track for one of the least snowy winters on record, other areas of the country are breaking records when it comes to the amount of snowfall this season.

7 Day Forecast

If you are looking for real snow and lots of it, you’ll have to head west towards the Rockie Mountains in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah and the Sierra Nevadas in California where they have seen several feet of snow. Another area that has seen record snowfall is the upper midwest like portions of the Dakotas and Minnesota.

In the Northeast, most of southern New England has no snowpack and if you wanna find snow, you’ll have to go north to Vermont, New Hampshire, or Maine.

As for the drought, most of New England is drought-free despite the lack of snow. There still is the rest of February and can see snow in March and April so don’t put your shovels away just yet.