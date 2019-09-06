1  of  2
Watch Live
Fall River mayor arrested again TRACK: Hurricane Dorian has made landfall over North Carolina

Dorian delivers driving rains, dangerous winds to Carolina coast

Weather News

by: Jay Gray, NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – A weakened Hurricane Dorian continued to batter the North Carolina coast Friday morning, delivering fierce winds and a dangerous storm surge.

Residents who didn’t evacuate ahead of the storm are being urged to shelter in place.

“Get to safety and stay there,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned. “This won’t be a brush-by. Whether it comes ashore or not, the eye of the storm will be close enough to cause extensive damage in North Carolina.”

The eye of Dorian is expected to continue a slow push over the North Carolina Outer Banks and portions of southeast Virginia on Friday.

Read more: Click Here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets