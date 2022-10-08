CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday evening, a double rainbow was seen all across western Massachusetts.

22News viewers sent in their views of the rainbow from Chicopee, Ludlow, South Hadley, Holyoke, Westfield, West Springfield, and more. In some towns, it appears as one rainbow, but in others, it is a double rainbow.

Chris Bouzakis, 22News Meteorologist, says “Rainbows are formed when sunlight hits water vapor such as a water droplet in the atmosphere and that water droplet reflects the sunlight off it. This is usually why you see rainbows after it rains, or when an area of rain is nearby. “

“Colors from a rainbow are from the electromagnetic spectrum which is made of light with many different wavelengths, and each is reflected at a different angle. So, when sunlight hits the water droplet at different angles that is what gives off the other colors,” said Bouzakis.

These are just some of the pictures we have received from 22News viewers.