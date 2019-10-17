Downed trees, wires closes section of College Highway in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass (WWLP) – A section of College Highway in Southwick is currently closed due to multiple trees and wires down in the area.

The road is closed from Granville Road to Bugbee Road until further notice, according to the Southwick Police Department.

Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop is advising all residents to use extreme caution when traveling Thursday morning and to stay off the roads if possible.

“If you come up upon wires down on your property or on a roadway assume they are live and stay as far away from them as possible. Remember, electricity will jump to the nearest ground and you will be electrocuted.” -Southwick Police Department

According to the MEMA outage map as of 8:17 a.m. 220 customers are currently without power in Southwick.

All available police, fire, have been called to the area and Eversource has been notified.