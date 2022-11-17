The Vermont Agency of Transportation is bringing back the Name A Plow Program. For the second year in a row, it invited Vermont schools to name the state’s snowplows.

Last year, public and private schools, homeschooling students and preschools named 163 of the state’s full-size snowplows. This year, AOT asked Vermont students to name the remaining 87 trucks. The trucks that were named last year will keep their names.

AOT has listed the winning plow names for 2022 on its website. On Thursday, November 17, plows will visit the schools that named a truck to celebrate the second annual Vermont Plow Day.

2022 Name a Plow Program