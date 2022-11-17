The Vermont Agency of Transportation is bringing back the Name A Plow Program. For the second year in a row, it invited Vermont schools to name the state’s snowplows.

Last year, public and private schools, homeschooling students and preschools named 163 of the state’s full-size snowplows. This year, AOT asked Vermont students to name the remaining 87 trucks. The trucks that were named last year will keep their names.

AOT has listed the winning plow names for 2022 on its website. On Thursday, November 17, plows will visit the schools that named a truck to celebrate the second annual Vermont Plow Day.

2022 Name a Plow Program

School NameTownPlow Name
ABC AcademyMiltonPloward
Albert Bridge School BrownsvilleSnow Wars
Almond Blossoms Schoolhouse St. AlbansBlizzard Tackler
Arlington Area ChildcareArlingtonThe Snow Blower
Beeman Elementary SchoolNew HavenPolar Plow Express
BFA Fairfax ElementaryFairfaxUnstoppable Jeff
Cavendish Town Elementary SchoolProctorsvilleSnow Daddy
Central Orleans Family Education CenterBartonUnicorn
Chester-Andover ElemetaryChesterBig Dog
Community SchoolhouseBrattleboroI Told You Snow
East Montpelier Elementary School East MontpelierEMES Snow Fox
Elm Hill SchoolSpringfieldSnowfox
Fair Haven Grade SchoolFair Haven Falcon Blizzard
GBYMCA PreschoolBurlington Plow-Mater
Green Street SchoolBrattleboroShovel Buster 5000
Homeschooling StudentsWest HartfordChion the Yeti
Homeschooling StudentsLake ElmoreIce Dragon
Homeschooling StudentsMiddleburyKaty
Homeschooling StudentsBurlington Mr. Plow
Homeschooling StudentsWaterbury CenterPumpkaboo
Homeschooling StudentsJeffersonvilleSnowGo Safe-O
Jay Westfield Elementary School JayBlue Ice
Johnson Elementary SchoolJohnsonPlowzilla
Kurn Hattin Homes for Children WestminsterCatch My Drift
Lawrence School for Young Children East DorsetScooper Duper
Leland and Gray Union Middle and High School TownsendSnowbody’s Business
Lincoln Community SchoolLincolnMilky Way
Lothrop SchoolPittsfordSnowdozer
Marion Cross SchoolNorwichSnow Leopard
Mary Hogan Elementary SchoolMiddleburySuper Plow Snow Pants
Montessori School of Central Vermont BarreFrosted Cream Doughnut
Montgomery Elementary School Montgomery CenterBlizzard Buster
Montpelier Children’s House MontpelierRocco Rose
Mount Holly SchoolMount HollyPlowasaurus Rex
Mount Mansfield Union High School JerichoFast and Flurrious
Newport Town SchoolNewport CenterSnowbe Bryant
Northfield Elementary SchoolNorthfieldArctic Attacker
Northfield Middle High School NorthfieldMarauder Machine
Northwest Primary SchoolRutland CityBuzz Iceclear
Orwell Early Education Program Orwell Champ the Monster
Poultney Elementary SchoolPoultneyLightning McClean
Proctor Elementary SchoolProctor Snow Phantoms 
Red Fox Community SchoolManchester CenterSnow Penguin 
Rochester Elementary School RochesterSanta’s Snowplow
Roxbury Village SchoolRoxburySnow BEEst
Salisbury Community SchoolSalisburySnow Ya Later
Saxon Hill SchoolJerichoBlue Blizzard
Sheldon SchoolSheldonBlizzard Bear
Shoreham Elemetary SchoolShorehamWolfpack
Smilie Memorial SchoolBoltonThe Bolton Yeti 
St. Albans City SchoolSt. AlbansSNOWZILLA
Stockbridge Central SchoolStockbridgeSnow-a-Lisa
Sunderland Elementary School SunderlandSunderland Snowflakes
Thaddeus Stevens SchoolEast BurkeCrystal Clear
The Ark Preschool/Kindergarten WalthamCrushy Mushy
The Grammar SchoolPutneySnow Flower
The Schoolhouse Learning Center South BurlingtonLittle Miss Motor Mouth
The Wilder SchoolWhite River JunctionFrosty the Snow Slayer
Timson Hill PreschoolNewfaneEmmy Lou
Townsend AcademyTownsendBlizzard Banana
Turning Points SchoolMorganSub-Zero
Twin Valley ElementaryWilmingtonBig Maple
Twinfield Union SchoolPlainfieldSnow Day Wrecker
Union Street SchoolSpringfieldLord Snowdemort
Vermont Farm and Forest School RoxburyBlizzard Dragon
Vernon Elementary SchoolVernonBig Daddy
Visual Eyes Creativity Center Thetford CenterSnow-POW!
Waterford SchoolWaterfordScoopy Doo
Westshire Elementary School FairleeSnow Raptor
Williamstown Middle High SchoolWilliamstownThe Final Plowdown
Woodbury Elementary SchoolWoodburyBlack Ice Breaker